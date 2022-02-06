Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.