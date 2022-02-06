Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,223,700 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,411,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 94.87% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $394,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

FLGV opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

