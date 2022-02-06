Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,468 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Pentair worth $373,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

