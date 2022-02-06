Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,299 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.18% of MongoDB worth $368,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock worth $55,000,712. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

