Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 366,135 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,135 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 18.31% of Weatherford International worth $252,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WFRD opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

