Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 412,470 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $255,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.33 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.