Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 458,713 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,345,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 458,713 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.96% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $414,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of CNQ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

