Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,406 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Northrop Grumman worth $342,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $369.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $288.08 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

