Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $376.57 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,837,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.92% of Lucid Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at 27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 39.16. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

