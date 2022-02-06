Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Alleghany worth $333,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $687.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $665.16 and a 200-day moving average of $663.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $594.28 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

