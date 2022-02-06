Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $376,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

