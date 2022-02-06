Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Snowflake worth $288,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.72.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $275.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

