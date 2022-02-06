Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.95 or 0.07154299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.71 or 0.99907898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006594 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

