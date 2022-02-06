Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,210,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,700 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 5.9% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 2.54% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $173,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 806,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,091. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

