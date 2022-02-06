FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

