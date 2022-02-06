FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 801,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,409 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.95% of FTC Solar worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,165 in the last three months.

FTCI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 403,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

