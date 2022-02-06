Function X Price Reaches $0.62 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $253.86 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.30 or 0.99882211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00072884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00457388 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X



