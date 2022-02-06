Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $158,449.83 and $1,835.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,215,208 coins and its circulating supply is 911,953 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.