FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

