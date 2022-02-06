G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

