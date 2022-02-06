Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 38,502 Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Gyrodyne worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gyrodyne, LLC has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

