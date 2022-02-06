Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 3,918 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enviva Partners worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 70.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 304.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

