Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 81,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 395.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $42.58 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.