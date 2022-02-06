Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Covetrus worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

