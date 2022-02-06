Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 109,577 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.80% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
BSGA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
