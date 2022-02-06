Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 111,500 Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,138,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,138,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000.

NASDAQ:OXACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

