Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 153,635 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 368,809 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,055,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.