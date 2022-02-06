Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $82.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

