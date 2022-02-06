Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.