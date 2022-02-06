Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.74 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.03 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

