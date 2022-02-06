Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,726,942,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

