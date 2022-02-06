Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

