Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $515,625,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $27,034,487. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

