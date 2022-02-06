Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Colfax by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after buying an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,983. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE CFX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

