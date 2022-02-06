Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 557.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

