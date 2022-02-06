Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

