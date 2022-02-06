Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $15,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 288,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

