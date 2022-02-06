Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

