Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in VMware by 12.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,595 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in VMware by 32.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,286 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $7,390,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $31,803,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

