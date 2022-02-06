Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.92% of Strattec Security worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Strattec Security by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Strattec Security by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Strattec Security by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

