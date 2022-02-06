Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.