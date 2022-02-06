Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 54,030 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of SmileDirectClub worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

