Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

