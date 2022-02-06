Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.