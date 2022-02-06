Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

