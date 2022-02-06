Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

