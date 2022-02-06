Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth about $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NABL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

