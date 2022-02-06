Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.