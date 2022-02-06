GAMB (GMB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,410.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. GAMB has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $87,410.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109932 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

