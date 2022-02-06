Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

